The qathet Regional District’s Community Wood Smoke Reduction Program provides rebates to residents who remove old wood-burning appliances used for home heating, and replace them with an eligible, cleaner heating option.

Qualified applicants can receive between $400 and $3,000 in rebates for replacing old wood stoves with new, cleaner burning wood stoves, wood insert, pellet stoves, electric inserts, and heat pumps. Residents applying for a heat pump rebate have the option to keep their wood stove if it meets current EPA/CSA certifications. A rebate of $300 is also available to decommission an old wood stove without an exchange.

The program is funded through the BC Lung Foundation and the qathet Regional District and can be combined with other incentives from local retailers, the City of Powell River, BC Hydro, and Better Homes BC.

Help improve our local air quality. Learn more and apply today at qathet.ca.



