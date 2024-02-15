Powell River RCMP are still looking for a 68-year-old woman who was reported missing over a month ago.

Officers say that despite efforts from police, police dog services, search and rescue, West Coast Marine, BC Ferries and other community partners, Linda Diane Albert has still not been found.

Albert was reported missing on Jan. 13 and has not been heard from since. She is described as about five feet, two inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

They ask you to report any information if you have seen Albert or know of her whereabouts to police at 250-485-6255 and quote file number 2024-185.