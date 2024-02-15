Powell River RCMP say the Island District Emergency Response Team was called to help apprehend a man on Selkirk Avenue.

Officers say they got a report that the man was at home and experiencing a mental health crisis yesterday. When police arrived, the man was seen inside the home, armed, and was not cooperating.

Barricade de-escalation protocols were put in place, and police say they called the emergency response team and its helicopter landed in Westview Elementary School’s field with ERT resources.

The man eventually exited the building and police were able to safely apprehend him.