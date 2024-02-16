BC may soon have coffee shops more famous than Amsterdam, after the province relaxed cannabis consumption rules this week.

On Valentines Day, the province quietly published a bulletin about public consumption of cannabis. Valid licence-holders are now allowed to promote a place for people to consume cannabis, and spend time afterwards.

As well, it’s now permitted to smoke and vape cannabis on public patios where smoking and vaping tobacco are already allowed. This remains subject to local or Indigenous government bylaws.

It’s still not allowed to consume cannabis inside cannabis stores, any consumption must be done outside of the sales establishment.

The province says local government, Indigenous nations and police have been notified of the changes.