One of BC’s largest lumber companies is curtailing production while politicians continue a war of words over softwood lumber.

The company’s Coastal Woodlands Division is based in Campbell River. In a statement Thursday Interfor says it is reducing BC lumber production by 30 million board feet this quarter, blaming poor market conditions, low inventories of logs and unseasonably warm weather impacting log deliveries.

The company did not mention the ongoing softwood lumber dispute with the US, which will increase duties on Canadian lumber exporters to 14% sometime this summer.

The reduction represents just over three per cent of Interfor’s total sawmill production capacity.

Interfor is curtailing production at one Oregon sawmill, but three others in the Pacific Northwest will remain in operation.