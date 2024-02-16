A triple-wide modular trailer unit may be coming to the Powell River airport to accommodate a new office for BC Wildfire Service.

The decision from city council comes after BC Wildfire Service got a new lease area within the city’s airport lands next to their existing lease area to expand operations in Powell River for its Coastal Fire Centre.

The existing command centre has an office building with attached storage and vehicle service bays that were approved through a 2007 development permit. The new triple-wide trailer will be surrounded by gravel parking areas and chain-link security fencing.

It will provide space for firebase support staff and vehicles and equipment that may be mobilized to Powell River in the event of a coastal wildfire emergency.

At the Tuesday Powell River Committee of the Whole meeting, city staff said BC Wildfire Service has already finalized its plans and has submitted design schedules for the new building.

They added planning staff feel it meets the permit guidelines and approval would let the service move ahead with site servicing and building permit submissions.

The recommendation was then forwarded to the city council meeting on Thursday, with a recommendation to issue Development Permit 363 to BC Wildfire Service when the director of Planning Services receives the associated landscape security deposit.

Council voted in favour of the recommendation unanimously.