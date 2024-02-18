With Family Day starting tomorrow, Powell River has some fun, free activities for you and the family.

In the Powell River Recreation complex they have free skating, swimming, and drop-ins at the gym.

On the ice, pick-up hockey for people aged 50-plus will run from 10 to 11:30 am, and for younger players aged 13-16 from 10:15 to 11:45 am.

Parents and kids can play hockey between 11:45 and 12:45 while pick-up games for 12 and under run from noon to 1:30.

Following all of that, the rink will be open to everyone from 1:30 to 4 pm.

If you want to use the gym, you can drop in anytime from 10 am to 4 pm.

For swimming, lanes and leisure runs from 10 to 1, with everyone welcome to swim from 1 to 4.