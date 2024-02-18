Subscribe to Local News
Family Day activities planned for Powell River Rec Complex
Island & Coast

Family Day activities planned for Powell River Rec Complex

By Hussam Elghussein
The Powell River Recreation Complex (supplied by the City of Powell River)

With Family Day starting tomorrow, Powell River has some fun, free activities for you and the family.

In the Powell River Recreation complex they have free skating, swimming, and drop-ins at the gym.

On the ice, pick-up hockey for people aged 50-plus will run from 10 to 11:30 am, and for younger players aged 13-16 from 10:15 to 11:45 am.

Parents and kids can play hockey between 11:45 and 12:45 while pick-up games for 12 and under run from noon to 1:30.

Following all of that, the rink will be open to everyone from 1:30 to 4 pm.

If you want to use the gym, you can drop in anytime from 10 am to 4 pm.

For swimming, lanes and leisure runs from 10 to 1, with everyone welcome to swim from 1 to 4.

