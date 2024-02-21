“Will we be a province where people are driven apart and left to face tough challenges alone? Or will we continue to be a place where people take care of each other and build a better future together? If we reject division and bring people together to solve problems, our brightest days are ahead of us.”

That was part of the message in the BC NDP’s 2024 Throne Speech this afternoon (Tuesday).

The speech was delivered by Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin.

Creating more middle-class homes, the cost of living and business, improving health care, and a cleaner economy were all discussed in the speech.

It also mentioned expanding youth protection both in schools and online.

“While our government is proud of the progress we’ve made for people through tough times, we’re nowhere near satisfied,” said Premier Eby. “Our economy is strong, with low unemployment and the highest wages in the country. But too many are still struggling to get ahead – even those in the middle class who earn a decent paycheque. That’s why we’ll continue bringing people together to solve big challenges and help everyone build a good life here.”

Some positives the speech pointed to include a 30% increase in new rental homes, 74,000 jobs created last year, 700 more doctors practicing in BC, and a severe decrease in stranger attacks in Vancouver.

The government said they expect 20 pieces of legislation to pass this session.

Story by Will Peters, MyPGNow