Vancouver Island’s film industry is looking forward to a “great resurgence” this year, after the pandemic and last year’s writer strike.

Island North Film Commission’s Brandon Lepine spoke to Port Hardy’s mayor and council this week to give an overview of what’s in store for the Island while ‘Hollywood North’ returns to full production.

He wouldn’t give away any specifics, but says there are a host of productions starting this spring, “ramping up to a very busy fall.”

Lepine says despite last year’s challenges, the North Island managed to host some big productions, including an Emmy-award-winning documentary “Island of the Sea Wolf,” several reality series, and TV commercials.

He says INFilm has also updated its location and photo database, to help productions find the best spots to film.

Recent productions include:

Resident Alien, a TV series filmed in Ladysmith

Subterranean, documentary filmed in Mount Waddington region

Princess and the Iron Horse, feature filmed in Comox Valley

Island of the Sea Wolves, documentary filmed in Alberni Clayoquot and Mount Waddington regions

Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, filmed in Comox Valley and Strathcona regions

BC is Canada’s largest, and North America’s third-largest film production centre, worth nearly $5 billion to the provincial economy, employing more than 60,000 people.

Vancouver Island North’s Film Industry, By The Numbers

(from INFilm)