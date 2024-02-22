After a dog was attacked this morning by a pack of wolves, the Tla’amin nation is warning everyone in their community to bring pets indoors.

The wolfpack attack happened near the new cemetery on Highway 101 this morning. The nation is now asking everyone in the Tishosum community to bring in pets, and to be careful.

As well, the Tla’amin trail system between Wilde Road and the Tla’amin store is closed until further notice.

Wolf attacks on people are rare, but they will target dogs and other pets that are left outside.

Any sightings of the wolfpack can be made to the nation’s Animal Control service, call 1-604-208-9526 to make a report.