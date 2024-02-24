Starting Sunday, eight ‘wounded warriors’ will run from Port Hardy to Victoria, to help their struggling peers.
The Wounded Warrior Run starts Sunday morning in Port Hardy’s Carrot Park. Over eight days, eight runners will travel 800 kilometres, finishing on March 3 in Mill Bay, Victoria.
This year’s runners include police from Victoria, armed forces personnel, and a volunteer fire fighter. The goal of the run is to raise funds and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada, which helps veterans, first responders and their families cope with trauma. The charity’s long-term goal is to help them feel safe, supported, and understood.
The run will feature stops in Campbell River, Comox, and Nanaimo during their trek south.
Visit the official website to make a donation.
Schedule
Sunday, February 25
- DEPART: 7:30 am, Carrot Park, Port Hardy
- ARRIVE: 11:00 am, Legion Branch 281, Port McNeill
- DEPART: 12:00 pm, Legion Branch 281, Port McNeill
- ARRIVE: 5:50 pm, Woss
Monday, February 26
- DEPART: 9:00 am, Woss
- ARRIVE: 3:00 pm, Sayward Valley Resort
- DEPART: 4:30 pm, Sayward Valley Resort
- ARRIVE: 5:15 pm, Sayward Legion Branch 147
Tuesday, February 27
- DEPART: 7:30 am, Sayward Valley Resort
- ARRIVE: 2:30 pm, Comfort Inn and Suites Campbell River
- DEPART: 4:45 pm, Comfort Inn and Suites
- ARRIVE: 5:00 pm, Campbell River Legion Branch 137
Wednesday, February 28
- DEPART: 9:00 am, Comfort Inn and Suites Campbell River
- ARRIVE: 11:15 am, Oyster River Fire Department
- DEPART: 12:00 pm, Oyster River Fire Department
- ARRIVE: 2:00 pm, Comox Valley RCMP
- DEPART: 2:30 pm, Comox Valley RCMP
- ARRIVE: 3:30 pm, 888 Wing Air Force Association
Thursday, February 29
- DEPART: 6:30 am, Old House Hotel
- ARRIVE: 10:00 am, Bowser Legion Branch 211 and Bowser Elementary School
- DEPART: 10:30 am, Bowser
- ARRIVE: 12:00 pm, Qualicum Beach Legion Branch 76
- DEPART: 1:00 pm, Qualicum Beach Legion Branch 76
- ARRIVE: 4:30 pm, Best Western Barclay, Port Alberni
- DEPART: 5:15 pm, Best Western Barclay
- ARRIVE: 5:40 pm, Port Alberni Legion Branch 293
Friday, March 1
- DEPART: 9:45 am, Parksville Legion Branch 49
- ARRIVE: 11:45 am, Lantzville Legion Branch 257
- DEPART: 1:00 pm, Lantzville Legion
- ARRIVE: 3:00 pm, Nanaimo Legion Branch 10
- DEPART: 4:00 pm, Nanaimo Legion Branch 10
- ARRIVE: 4:30 pm, Nanaimo Legion Branch 256
Saturday, March 2
- DEPART: 9:00 am, downtown Nanaimo
- ARRIVE: 11:00 am, Ladysmith Legion Branch 171
- DEPART: 12:00 pm, Ladysmith Legion
- ARRIVE: 1:00 pm, Chemainus Legion Branch 191
- DEPART: 2:00 pm, Chemainus Legion
- ARRIVE: 3:45 pm, Duncan Fire Department
- DEPART: 4:00 pm, Duncan Fire Department
- ARRIVE: 6:00 pm, Shawnigan Lake Legion Branch 134
Sunday, March 3
- DEPART: 8:45 am, Mill Bay Serious Coffee
- ARRIVE: 11:30 am, top of Bear Mountain
- DEPART: 11:35 am, Bear Mountain
- ARRIVE: 12:10 pm, Langford Legion Branch 91
- DEPART: 1:15 pm, Langford Legion
- ARRIVE: 1:55 pm, View Royal Fire Department
- DEPART: 2:25 pm, View Royal Fire Department
- ARRIVE: 3:00 pm, CFB Esquimalt Naden
- DEPART: 3:30 pm, CFB Esquimalt Naden
- ARRIVE: 4:00 pm, Afghanistan Memorial
- DEPART: 4:20 pm, Afghanistan Memorial
- ARRIVE:4:30 pm, GRAND FINALE at Market Square