BC Ferries has released new conceptual art to outline what up to seven vessels could look like when they enter operation in 2029.

In a media release, they say the new ships will provide more carrying capacity and improve how users get to their destination between Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.

President and CEO Nicholas Jimenez says the new ships will replace up to six existing major vessels that are nearing end-of-life and are a large part of BC Ferries plan to modernize and transform the industry.

“These vessels represent the future of ferry travel in our province,” he says. “They will significantly increase daily capacity, provide an enhanced customer experience, improve reliability, and reduce environmental impacts.”

The new ferries are expected to carry up to 360 vehicles and 2,100 people, he explains, which is a change from the current ships which only carry between 250-310 vehicles and 1,500 people.

BC Ferries says the new crafts were designed by a leading naval architect firm to maximize efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

They say the new ferries will use engines capable of using bio and renewable fuels, and include a battery-hybrid propulsion system, which will allow for a fully electric battery conversion when it becomes available.