You can now explore the city through new interactive maps.

Three online maps were added to the city website, with the goal of making it easier for you to find information on land and infrastructure.

The city says they were made using a geographic information system that manages, analyzes, and maps multiple types of data where users can add texts, lines, and shapes to these maps.

They add these maps are only for convenience and reference only, so you should not use them as an official document.

For where you can find the maps, click here.