A snowfall warning is in effect for tonight on the Sunshine Coast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says for tonight, a total of 10 to 15 centimeters of snow will fall from Saltery Bay to Powell River. At noon, they reported 6 centimeters for Powell River.

The snow comes because of a low-pressure system drawing in moisture off Vancouver Island, resulting in flurries across the south coast.

They say you can expect poor driving conditions due to the flurries, and to be prepared for the changing road conditions.