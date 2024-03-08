The Powell River to Texada ferry made history today on International Women’s Day.

It was the first time in BC Ferries’ history where every crew position on board a vessel was staffed by a woman, from the engineering room all the way up to the bridge.

Jodi Gaudet, senior chief engineer on the Island Discovery, says she’s proud to be part of today’s celebrations and excited to see more women entering and excelling in the maritime industry.

Vice-president of customer experience Melanie Lucia says employment equity and diversity in the workplace is important to BC Ferries, and that today is a great step towards a more equitable future. She adds that as women see other women succeeding, it will inspire positive changes to continue.