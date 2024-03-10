Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast

Vancouver Island acts highlighting new season of Canadian talent show

By Grant Warkentin
Nanaimo dance duo Funkanometry will be on the upcoming season of "Canada's Got Talent." Image from Funkanometry YouTube

Four Vancouver Island acts are being featured on this season of Canada’s Got Talent, including one that’s already impressed American audiences.

Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush from Nanaimo make up the dance duo Funkanometry. They have appeared on America’s Got Talent and NBC’s world of dance. and shot to fame after their video cover of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ went viral (see below).

Other acts from the Victoria region will be on the upcoming show, including opera singer Holly Melville, a novelty act by Dr. Brad Gooseberry, and a comedic performance by Maninder Waraich.

The new season premieres on March 19 on Citytv, and will feature 116 Canadian acts from coast to coast.

 

Funkanometry — Stayin’ Alive dance

