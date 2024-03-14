A BC foundation dedicated to environmental science made a significant land donation to BC Parks this week.

The Tula Foundation is donating 55 acres on Calvert Island to BC Parks, to be co-managed with coastal First Nations. The foundation also operates the Hakai Institute on Calvert, converted from an old fishing lodge.

Foundation co-founder Eric Peterson says he’s accomplished his goal of turning the formerly private island resort into an open centre for science and collaboration, and as climate change impacts the coast, the island will be more important than ever to observe and track changes in the ocean.

“It’s a listening post, isn’t it? Half-way between Vancouver and Alaska,” he said. “It’s an incredibly important area, and so as a point for long-term observation, that is something I would really like to continue.”

Peterson and his partner Christina Munck started the Tula Foundation and the Hakai Institute 20 years ago with money from the sale of his medical imaging company. This week they donated the last $92 million from the sale to the foundation, to sustain conservation and scientific innovation on BC’s coast for the future.

“Did we accomplish our objectives? I think we did. We’ve got a great relationship with BC Parks, we’ve got a pretty good relationship with First Nations,” he said. “I think it’s been amazing to make that place a great centre for science, education, and community leadership.”

The donated land will ultimately be incorporated into the Hakai Lúxvbálís Conservancy, which is collaboratively managed by the provincial government and the Heiltsuk and Wuikinuxv First Nations.

The Tula Foundation also announced this week it’s moving into office and research space in downtown Victoria, inside the iconic and historic Customs House. It also operates a facility on Quadra Island.

For more information about the foundation and its work, visit the website.