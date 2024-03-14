First Nations from around the Island will be taking part in a Traditional Food Gathering next week, to share knowledge about food sovereignty.

That’s when people control all aspects of their food, from production to consumption. For First Nations, that means sharing and re-learning traditional methods of harvesting and preparing food.

The gathering will discuss ways to make Indigenous communities more food secure, and will also provide opportunities for businesses, artisans and food producers to connect.

The event is hosted by the Ahousaht First Nation, and guests from Nuu-chah-nulth, Kwakwaka’wakw and Coast Salish communities have been invited. More than 200 people are expected to take part. It will be held in Port Alberni March 21 and 22, visit the Island Coast Economic Trust’s website for more information.