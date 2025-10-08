Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
B.C. tabled legislation that would help the province sue vape manufacturers. | Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash
Provincial
1 min.read

B.C. tables bill to hold vape companies accountable for health-care costs

Emily Joveski
By Emily Joveski

Proposed legislation would allow British Columbia to take legal action against vape manufacturers to recover health-care-related costs. 

Attorney General Niki Sharma tabled the bill Wednesday, calling it “historic” and the first of its kind in Canada. 

She said Bill 24 would create a legal framework that would allow the province to initiate or join lawsuits against vape companies who are alleged to have caused public harm through misleading promotion of their products.

“Companies market their products as safe and sometimes even beneficial, often targeting impressionable youth, despite knowing full-well how untrue their claims are,” said Sharma. 

She said companies have misrepresented their products as a safe smoking cessation tool, when in fact the products are dangerous and are “designed to addict a new generation to nicotine.”

“At the end of the day, taxpayers are left footing the bill for the significant public crisis that ensues while the companies profit,” she said. 

The B.C. Lung Foundation said when the liquid used in vaping products is heated, it creates a number of toxic chemicals and particles that are harmful to lungs and can cause cancer. 

A 2023 province-wide survey found about one in four youth had tried vaping. Of those who had tried it, more than half had vaped within the previous month, and 15 per cent said they vaped everyday. The most common ages young people said they first tried vaping were 13 and 14. 

“We all want to keep vapes and dangerous substances out of the hands of kids, which is why today’s announcement is so important,” said Minister of Education and Child Care Lisa Beare in a statement. “It will hold vaping companies accountable for the harm they are causing youth and families.”

Sharma said the legislation would allow the province to go after the companies, similar to the legal action B.C. taken against tobacco companies and opioid manufacturers. 

B.C. was the first province to initiate legal action in 1998 against the three principal Canadian tobacco manufacturers and their foreign parent corporations to recover the cost of treating tobacco-related diseases. In August, B.C. received the first payment as part of a multi-billion dollar tobacco settlement with provinces, territories and former smokers.

B.C. also led efforts to recover health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medicines, leading to a 2022 settlement with Purdue Canada.

Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

Continue Reading

cfpw Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood

Provincial Reporter
Federal and provincial ministers are set to meet in Vancouver Monday for a forestry summit, as the sector braces for a major hit from new U.S. tariffs.  The post Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood appeared first on AM 1150.

Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends

Provincial Reporter
Clocks are set to “fall back” across much of Canada this weekend, as daylight time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. The post Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends appeared first on AM 1150.

Enviornment Canada issues wind alert for Powell River area

Weather
It's shaping up to be a wet and windy Halloween for most of the Sunshine Coast, including the Powell River area.

B.C. Conservatives propose higher tax caps to offset municipal losses from pipeline assessment

Provincial Reporter
Proposed legislation from the B.C. Conservatives would raise taxation rate caps for municipalities, which are bracing for a potentially major financial hit from upcoming assessment changes. The post B.C. Conservatives propose higher tax caps to offset municipal losses from pipeline assessment appeared first on AM 1150.

Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill

Provincial Reporter
Premier David Eby isn’t ruling out an early election if his government’s bill to fast-track construction of the North Coast transmission line fails to pass. The post Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill appeared first on AM 1150.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

Unit 103, 7074 Westminster St.
Powell River, BC
V8A 1C5

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 604-485-5991
Office Phone: 604-485-4207

- Advertisement -

© 2025