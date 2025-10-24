Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
Provincial Reporter
2 min.read

BCGEU says mediation talks progressing as strike impacts widen across B.C.

Emily Joveski
By Emily Joveski

The B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU) said Thursday progress is steady as mediation talks between the union and the province continued for a sixth day. 

The union said mediation began on Oct. 18, with renowned long-time labour mediator Vince Ready and his colleague Amanda Rogers leading the talks.

BCGEU members have been on strike or taking other job action like overtime bans since Sept. 2, calling for better wages, improved access to telework and a reduction in non-unionized managers, among other issues. 

“There are still key issues where the parties remain apart, but the mediators are working hard to help bridge those gaps,” said the union in a statement. 

The union said any tentative agreement reached it will be shared with members for review and a vote before it’s finalized. 

The BCGEU said earlier this week all remaining members at B.C. Wildfire Service and the Ministry of Forests have joined the strike, bringing the total number of members taking job action to about 25,000.

Workers are striking at the majority of provincial ministries, the Premier’s Office and other organizations like BC Pension Corporation. 

The strike has also led to the closures of all BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores, and Liquor Distribution Branch warehouses. Last week, a group of B.C. alcohol and restaurant industry organizations released a joint statement saying the strike is causing “serious economic damage” to the province’s liquor and cannabis distribution system.

The group includes the Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC) , BC Craft Brewers Guild, Restaurants Canada and others. They said the strike is impacting the industry’s busiest season, and emergency measures and distribution flexibility are needed to get liquor and cannabis products flowing again. 

“Even when things return to normal, there are significant delays in starting distribution operations back up and running to meet the immediate demands of industry,” said Bo Chen, interim Executive Director for ABLE BC, in a statement. 

Emily Lowan speaks alongside Jeremy Valeriote and Rob Botterell
B.C. Greens leader Emily Lowan speaks at the legislature alongside MLAs Jeremy Valeriote and Rob Botterell, Oct 23, 2025. | Vista News photo

B.C. Green party leader Emily Lowan, who has been vocal in her support for the BCGEU, said Thursday said she’s concerned the strike has dragged on this long.

“We’re two months in, and the government is still stone-walling and shortchanging workers,” said Lowan. “We’re seeing this ripple effect, obviously, across the entire economy, and taxpayers are growing frustrated.”

About 1600 government licensed professionals represented by the Professional Employees Association (PEA) are also on strike, after launching job action at the same time as the BCGEU. They include engineers, foresters, geoscientists, psychologists, and other specialized experts working for the province. The PEA said last week the strike is the longest in the union’s 51-year history.

The post BCGEU says mediation talks progressing as strike impacts widen across B.C. appeared first on AM 1150.

Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

Continue Reading

cfpw Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood

Provincial Reporter
Federal and provincial ministers are set to meet in Vancouver Monday for a forestry summit, as the sector braces for a major hit from new U.S. tariffs.  The post Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood appeared first on AM 1150.

Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends

Provincial Reporter
Clocks are set to “fall back” across much of Canada this weekend, as daylight time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. The post Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends appeared first on AM 1150.

Enviornment Canada issues wind alert for Powell River area

Weather
It's shaping up to be a wet and windy Halloween for most of the Sunshine Coast, including the Powell River area.

B.C. Conservatives propose higher tax caps to offset municipal losses from pipeline assessment

Provincial Reporter
Proposed legislation from the B.C. Conservatives would raise taxation rate caps for municipalities, which are bracing for a potentially major financial hit from upcoming assessment changes. The post B.C. Conservatives propose higher tax caps to offset municipal losses from pipeline assessment appeared first on AM 1150.

Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill

Provincial Reporter
Premier David Eby isn’t ruling out an early election if his government’s bill to fast-track construction of the North Coast transmission line fails to pass. The post Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill appeared first on AM 1150.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

Unit 103, 7074 Westminster St.
Powell River, BC
V8A 1C5

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 604-485-5991
Office Phone: 604-485-4207

- Advertisement -

© 2025