Provincial Reporter
Keep the scares spooky, not shocking, says BC Hydro

Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski

BC Hydro is urging residents to keep electrical safety in mind with their Halloween displays.

The utility said a survey shows more than 60 per cent of British Columbians are not concerned about electrical safety when setting up Halloween decorations. 

It also found nearly 40 per cent of respondents admitted to using decorations not certified for outdoor use.

One-third of respondents said they place extension cords or decorations near water or walkways, which B.C. Hydro said increases shock and fire risk.

Half of those surveyed said they do not check extension cord ratings, and 35 per cent said they were unaware of wattage limitations. 

Nearly 20 per cent said they believe electrical fires are too rare to worry about.

A report by the B.C. fire commissioner’s office said between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024 said there were 915 structure fires during that period. It said 11 per cent of those fires were confirmed to have started with an electrical cause.

B.C. Hydro also expressed concerns about large-scale, “mega-displays” becoming more common, and said it’s important to make sure all equipment is outdoor-rated and properly installed.  

The utility shared other tips for ensuring holiday displays are not increasing the risk of electrical shock or fire:

  • Never place decorations near overhead power lines, transformers, or other BC Hydro equipment.
  • Always check the wattage rating of your decorations and ensure your outlets and extension cords can handle the load. 
  • Avoid plugging multiple extension cords together.
  • Turn off and unplug decorations before going to bed or leaving the house to reduce fire risk.

