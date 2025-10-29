Subscribe to Local News
Provincial Reporter
1 min.read

B.C. man arrested in connection with historic sex assaults in Ontario

Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski

Police have arrested a man in British Columbia in connection with a string of violent sexual assaults nearly three decades ago.

Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday a 52-year-old Jason Timothy Davidson was arrested in Campbell River on Sunday.

Police said four separate sexual assaults were reported between March and August of 1997 in southwestern Ontario. The assaults took place in Sarnia, nearby Lambton County and Kent County, about 40 kilometres south of Sarnia.

Detective Inspector Michael Moore said Davidson has ties to the region, and moved to B.C. around 2017.

Moore said three of the victims were teenage girls, and the other victim was a woman over 18.

According to police, in each case the victim was picked up by an unidentified male and driven to another location, where they were assaulted. The suspect then left the victim at the scene.

Police said that over the years, two of the four incidents were linked to the same suspect using DNA analysis, but the man’s identity remained unknown.

They said that in January 2024, more advanced DNA technology allowed investigators to link all the attacks to the same person, and police used investigative genealogy to identify a suspect.

OPP said Davidson was arrested with the help of multiple jurisdictions, including the RCMP and Vancouver Police. He was transferred to Ontario on Monday to face charges, including:

  • aggravated sexual assault

  • sexual assault (three counts)

  • sexual assault causing bodily harm

  • sexual assault with a weapon

  • kidnapping

  • forcible confinement

  • uttering threats

  • theft

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

