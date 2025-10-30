Subscribe to Local News
Provincial Reporter
2 min.read

Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill

Premier David Eby isn’t ruling out an early election if his government’s bill to fast-track construction of the North Coast transmission line fails to pass.

NDP House Leader Mike Farnworth could decide to designate a vote on Bill 31 as a confidence motion, triggering an election if the bill fails. 

Bill 31 made it to second reading in the legislature Wednesday afternoon with a vote of 48-42. 

The bill aims to get the transmission line built faster and enable First Nation’s co-ownership of the project.

The first two phases of the project would twin the existing line running from Prince George to Terrace. The third phase includes the construction of new transmission infrastructure from Terrace up to Bob Quinn Lake.

The project is intended to support the construction of future major projects in B.C.’s north, such as mining and LNG expansion. 

Energy Minister Adrian Dix has said the first two phases of the project are now expected to cost about $6 billion – doubled from previous estimates. 

Wednesday’s decision to move Bill 31 to second reading came a day after the B.C. Conservatives introduced a hoist motion that aimed to delay the bill by six months. 

That motion was defeated, but Eby blasted it as a “stunt” and a threat to the province’s economic future.

Eby said his party’s prepared for an election “if necessary.”

“Our government is committed to the 10,000 jobs that this bill represents, we’re going to deliver those for British Columbians and I would stake our government on that,” said Eby. “The last thing I want is an election, and with that said, this bill is non-negotiable for me.”

Eby noted his NDP holds a narrow, one-seat majority, and the two Green MLAs in the legislature are not certain to support the bill beyond second reading.

The parties have a co-operation agreement, known as CARGA, stating the Greens will support the NDP in confidence votes. Green Party Leader Emily Lowan, who doesn’t have a seat in the legislature, has criticized the agreement and said she’s looking to renegotiate it in the near future. 

Green MLA for West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, Jeremy Valeriote, said Wednesday the Greens don’t support all elements of Bill 31, but they want to move it to second reading in the hopes of hashing out some of those issues. 

“The premier can call an election if he wants, that’s his prerogative,” said Valeriote. 

“Let’s dance” said John Rustad on the possibility of an early election,”

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad called the North Coast Transmission Line a “boondoggle,” and claimed B.C. doesn’t have enough electricity to power the line. 

Rustad welcomed the possibility of an election, saying “let’s dance.”

Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

