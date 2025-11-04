North Island-Powell River MP Aaron Gunn has tabled his first petition in the House of Commons.

The petition asks the Canada Energy Regulator to reject the application by Brookfield Investments for a 30-year permit to export hydroelectricity from Canada to the United States.

Gunn said the plan provides “almost no benefit” to residents of the Powell River area or Canadians generally and stressed that Canada’s natural resources belong to its people, not foreign-owned companies.

He said the petition reflects the views of his constituents and Canadians across the country.

The full petition is available on the House of Commons website.

– Article includes image from North Island-Powell River MP Aaron Gunn’s Facebook page