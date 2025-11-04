Subscribe to Local News
Less than 1 min.read

MP Aaron Gunn tables first Commons petition opposing Brookfield’s hydro export plan

Wylie Henderson
By Wylie Henderson

North Island-Powell River MP Aaron Gunn has tabled his first petition in the House of Commons.

The petition asks the Canada Energy Regulator to reject the application by Brookfield Investments for a 30-year permit to export hydroelectricity from Canada to the United States.

Gunn said the plan provides “almost no benefit” to residents of the Powell River area or Canadians generally and stressed that Canada’s natural resources belong to its people, not foreign-owned companies.

He said the petition reflects the views of his constituents and Canadians across the country.

The full petition is available on the House of Commons website.

– Article includes image from North Island-Powell River MP Aaron Gunn’s Facebook page

Wylie Henderson
Wylie Henderson
Wylie is news director for Vancouver Island, bringing more than a decade of broadcast experience to the role. A Vancouver native, he moved to the Island in 2025 with his wife and stepdaughter after a long run on the airwaves in the Kootenays. He is committed to delivering timely, reliable and community-focused news to listeners across the region. A lifelong Vancouver Canucks and B.C. Lions fan, Wylie is just as comfortable breaking down a game as he is breaking down a news story. Away from the newsroom, he can often be found on the golf course, cycling or lacing up his skates for a game of hockey. For Wylie, keeping listeners informed about what matters locally is more than a job, it’s a passion.

