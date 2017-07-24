A long term care facility originally planned for Sechelt may be finding a new location in Gibsons.

In a statement on their website Trellis Seniors Services says when they realized the project in Sechelt was facing uncertainty and delay, they began looking for alternatives, and have since asked Vancouver Coastal Health to revise the contract for the new location.

Gavin Wilson, Public Relations with VCH says the original request for proposal was for anywhere on the Sunshine Coast.

“We didn’t specify the location so Sechelt was determined by Trellis to be the ideal location originally but they have since found another location and we’ll be taking a look at that [to] see if we will then amend the contract we have with them for the change in location.”

Wilson says there is no known timeline for a decision from VCH. Trellis says thy hope to begin construction later this year to open early 2019.