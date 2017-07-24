The 2016 annual report can be viewed through the City of Powell River's website.

The annual report for the City of Powell River has been released.

The document focuses on highlights and work that was done in the community in 2016.

Mayor Dave Formosa says it’s always interesting for council and the public to look back on everything that was accomplished in the previous year.

“We go in and have a look at all the projects, have a look at all the grants we [provided] through Community Forests and all the exciting things that are going on in Powell River.”

The annual report is available for viewing on the city’s website: powellriver.civicweb.net.