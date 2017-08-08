The contract has been awarded to design the new wastewater treatment plant for Powell River.

Powell River City Council has awarded Associated Engineering with the tender, which will now begin work on the design phase of the project.

Mayor Dave Formosa says the current facility was state-of-the-art when it was built, but doesn’t have enough capacity for the community.

“This particular unit will be state-of-the-art and will be available for the growth of the community,” says Formosa. “It will also be large enough to handle the Tla’amin Nation, so they will be joining us in this project.”

Formosa notes that a key component of the design process will be consultations with the community.

The design work must be completed by March 31st, 2018.