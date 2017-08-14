Quadra Queen II is one of the two vessels that is set to be replaced (BC Ferries)

BC Ferries is hosting an information session on Texada Island this evening, on the new Minor 44 vessels.

Spokesperson Darin Guenette says Ferries is in contract with a shipyard to design and build the new smallest class of ferries. He says Ferries is looking for feedback on the design of the vessels.

“We’ve got a basic design for the shipyard – take a look at it, and tell us what you think”, he says.

“There’s still time to finalize the design – you know amenities that are on board in the customer lounge, do we have the right fit, do you like the way things are laid out, the bathrooms – that sort of thing.”

The information session runs from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Texada Seniors Centre.

Guenette says anyone who can’t make the meeting can also give feedback through BC Ferries’ website.