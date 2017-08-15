BC Ferries had more than 4000 respondents for their online survey and the message from the public is that they want more sailings and a reliable service for the Sunshine Coast.

Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries says they are working on a new schedule that they hope will fit the needs of their customers on the Sunshine Coast.

“We definitely heard that people want to maintain commuting time particularly the 6:20 AM sailing from Langdale and ideally people are looking for a 5:30 PM sailing if possible from Horseshoe Bay.”

Another popular demand was for more frequent sailings.

Marshall says they will have to look ahead for future capital dollars to consider such a move, and that could take as long as five years.