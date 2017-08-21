Powell River city council has asked for a staff report on making all new construction be ready for solar power.

The issue was brought forward by the city’s sustainability committee.

Mayor Dave Formosa says the change would require all new construction to have the prep work done so solar panels could be installed in the future.

“I.E. PVC piping coming from the roof through the structure into the electrical room so that if at some point, that home owner or commercial building owner would like to put solar on, the structure is ready to accept it.”

Formosa notes it’s far cheaper to do that work as a building is constructed rather than renovating it later, and this is also a move other municipalities have made.

“We’re taking recommendations from our sustainability committee – this was one of them. It’s something that Campbell River does, I believe Comox does [as well], so we’re not going to be unique in this way.”

The staff report will come back to council for consideration.