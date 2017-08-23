Powell River will be recognizing Overdose Awareness Day in the community.

International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31st.

Mayor Dave Formosa says council has proclamed overdose awareness day, and overdose awareness week next week in Powell River.

He says it’s an issue that touches everyone in the community.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, or who you’re from. Someone, somewhere…has some connection to someone who gets hooked on booze and alcohol and drugs, and we just need to do a better job in this province and in our cities [to recognize that].”

Formosa says work is also continuing on getting a detox centre in Powell River to help those with substance abuse issues. For more on International Overdose Awareness Day, visit overdoseday.com.