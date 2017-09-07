Powell River-Sunshine Coast NDP MLA Nic Simons is looking forward to getting back to Victoria.

The legislature resumes sitting Friday. This will be the first time Simons isn’t on the opposition since he ran for the provincial election.

Simons says his NDP government has already hit the ground running and he expects it to stay around for the foreseeable future.

“Most of the questioning I do will be in a different way, but everything else stays the same. I continue to represent constituents on issues that are important and I’ll be running the Child and Youth Committee which will be established in the first week, and I’m looking forward to that getting started.”