There were some shortcomings when the new NDP Provincial Government announced their budget update this week.

Those include a campaign promise to have a $400 rebate for renters and a $10-a-day child care program.

However, Powell River-Sunshine Coast NDP MLA Nic Simons says this was only a budget update, and their full budget will be released in February.

“In that budget, we will see a continuation of fulfilling the promises that we made throughout the campaign. These are not issues thrown by the wayside, they’re simply issues that, you know, we can’t do everything at once.”

Simons says he understands that people expect them to do everything all at once.

He notes that 16 years is a long time for people to wait for programs and services that are essential to the public.