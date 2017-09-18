Those interested in learning how soar the skies can take part in a special course in Powell River later this month.

Westview Flying Club President Brent McKenzie says they’re offering a unique opportunity.

“We’ve got this flying school available now in Powell River, that’s run out of Campbell River but we have an instructor and an aircraft that are here in Powell River. That means we can offer full flying instruction.” McKenzie says the plane is being offered by flight school Sealand Aviation out of Campbell River, and their courses are open to anyone.

“I know Sealand is trying to expand down Island so directing questions to them would be very appropriate, but certainly people could access the instruction in Powell River as well.”

McKenzie says they’re holding an open house on Saturday, September 23rd to provide information on the club and flight lessons.

For more on the WFC, visit westviewflyingclub.com.