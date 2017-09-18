After consulting with travellers, BC Ferries has announced revised schedules for the Langdale to Horseshoe Bay route, the Bowen Island to Horseshoe Bay run, as well as the the Earls Cove-Saltery Bay route.

President and CEO Mark Collins says that historically, people on the Coast have always wanted a 5:30 sailing out of Horseshoe Bay for Langdale and that’s been difficult to address.

“This time though, we were able to solve this through some great work that our fleet deployment people have done, by injecting the Nanaimo ship into the schedule at that time. We’re actually able to take a ship, which is in every way equivalent to the Queen of Surrey and have it in Horseshoe Bay just in time to do the 5:30 sailing.”

Another common request the company will be instituting is a new 6:20 AM sailing year-round from the Langdale terminal.

The new schedules will go into effect on January 2nd. Further details can be found at bcferries.com.