The Powell River RCMP have made an arrest in a residential break-and-enter.

Sergeant Kevin Day says one occurred on the morning of September 15th at a home on the 4700 block of Ontario Avenue.

The resident told police that he saw a male leaving his front door and then driving away from the scene.

The 33-year old suspect from Powell River was later caught, then arrested and remanded for court on September 19th.

Police also snatched a culprit in a school break-in. Day says the incident happened at École Côte Du Soleil on Michigan Avenue.

The culprit had entered the building and stole various electronic items including a projector and FM transmitter.

The Powell River male was caught and charged for break-and-enter. He was also charged for breaching his probation as he was on a curfew when he broke into the school.

The male was remanded in custody to appear in court on September 19th.