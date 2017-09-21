Rachel Blaney wants to make housing a right in Canada.

The North Island-Powell River MP has put forth a private member’s bill aimed at making that goal a reality. The bill would add the right to housing to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Blaney says the affordable housing problem is getting worse and worse and that the federal government made a commitment to the right to housing in the 1970’s but has yet to deliver.

“It’s such a growing issue across the riding. We’re hearing more and more in our offices of people challenged to find somewhere to live, to find an appropriate home and to get into the market of purchasing a home.”

She says the bill is about finding real solutions to the problem and not about giving away houses.

The first debate for her private member’s bill is happening on Monday.