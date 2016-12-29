Powell River is looking to capitalize on some upcoming national exposure.

Mayor Dave Formosa says the return of logger sports this past summer was huge for the community. He says they’ve learned that TSN will be on hand for next year’s event.

He says this wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of the organizers. Formosa says a committee is being put together to make sure they are able to capitalize on the national audience to promote the community.

The 2017 event will also host 5 World Championships and 12 Canadian Championships.