She has been called The Queen of Morning Giggles

Bobby did “time” on air all over Manitoba, and one day hopped in her car, with her dog and 400 plus pairs of shoes and drove Highway #1 til her car got wet. She turned right at the ferry terminal, and she has been living in Powell River ever since!!

Bobby is super passionate about animal welfare, and is involved with the BC SPCA, constantly trying to find furever homes and raising money for those hurting, abandoned or in need.

She will call herself a Winnicouver Jenuck ” fan , but when they play each other – its all about her birthplace team!! An avid sports fan – dont get her going on who she considers ice weasels, underrated basketball players or her PGA favorites!! And she is a bit of a news nerd…originally a reporter – had to switch that up , cause some subjects got too hard on the heart. Bobby will warn you she is a tad unpredictable, so approach with caution, show no far, and dont make eye contact…lol!

Bobby will tell you she has not worn socks since she left the Prairies, except if she went bowling, and will add she is a foot snob for that. Fueled by Diet Pepsi and Timmies Mochas, she has been laughing through the 6 to 10 am shift for 7 years for CFPW , and 28 years in total!! Originally she tried to follow the family medical career plan, but then decided it was better to get paid to talk – cause there is no blood in radio.

Infamous for giving people nicknames, and speaking Bobbage, she hopes that people can tell how much this means to her – to be able to connect with listeners. and she will tell you after 28 years – she still gets dry throat, heart palpitations and sweaty hands opening the mic, even if only for a minute – she calls it the “RUSH”

Always looking forward to No Filter Fridays – get ready to do a double take at your radio . Yup – she said that!!