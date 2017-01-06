The Powell River Hospice Society is receiving funding for new hospice beds.

The society is receiving $400,000 for 4 new hospice beds and Vancouver Coastal Health has agreed to cover the operating costs to run the beds.

Doctor Peter Edmunds is the Regional Lead for Palliative Care with Vancouver Coastal Health.

He says the new beds will provide support for patients who need care in their final days.

Edmunds says now that the funding for the beds has been secured, discussions will begin with the community on what the hospice project will look like.

Edmunds says there’s no timeline for the project, but it would be feasible to get the beds up and running by 2020.