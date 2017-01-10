Those who’ve never tried winter sports at Mount Washington are encouraged to give it a go this week. The annual learn to ski and board week is taking place until Friday, January 13th.

Mount Washington spokesperson Sheila Rivers says it’s been a great start to the season with a lot of visitors to the resort. She notes there have been a lot of improvements made during the off-season.

The resort is also preparing for Comox Valley WinterFest, which begins on Friday and is put on by Comox Valley Economic Development.

For more details on the resort, visit the Mount Washington website.