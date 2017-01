Emergency personnel are reminding drivers to be aware of crews working on the side of roads.

Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson says people speeding past workers continues to be a problem. Williamson says a Cumberland fire truck was hit this past weekend, but fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

Williamson asks that if you see emergency or road workers nearby while driving, slow down and pull off to the side to give them the space they need to do their job.