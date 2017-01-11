Powell River City Council is beginning budget deliberations.

The finance committee is meeting Thursday morning (January 12th, 2017) for the presentation of department operating budgets and to review the Citizen Budget survey results.

Councillor Russell Brewer is chair of the city’s finance committee. He says they are hoping people are able to come out to the meetings and there will be opportunities for public input.

The city is aiming to have the draft operating budget available on the website early next week.