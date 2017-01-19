The Powell River Salmon Society is putting out a call for donations for its operations.

The society receives base support from DFO, but Manager Shane Dobler notes that amount hasn’t changed in 35 years. He says they rely on support from the community to make up the difference.

Dobler says those interested in supporting the society is encouraged to come and check out the hatchery so they can see the operation for themselves. For further details on the Powell River Salmon Society, visit its official website at www.prsalmon.org.