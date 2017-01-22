Those interested in volunteering with the Red Cross are welcomed to attend an info session on Tuesday, January 24th.

Spokesperson Robert Holmgren says they’re looking to bolster their ranks at the local level. Holmgren says the drop-in session is free to attend.0505

Holmgren says the Red Cross has been able to assist in a number of incidents, including an apartment fire that displaced 80 seniors.

The information session takes place on Tuesday from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the Powell River Regional District Office at 4675 Marine Avenue.