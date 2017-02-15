BC’s opposition wasn’t very impressed with Tuesday’s Speech from the Throne.

The speech, read by Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon, outlined the government’s accomplishments to-date, and provided hints of tax breaks that might be on the way in next week’s provincial budget.

Powell River – Sunshine Coast MLA, Nic Simons, says the speech didn’t offer anything new.

Simons says, while the Throne Speech is usually an advertorial for government, the details will likely be included in the upcoming budget.

The provincial budget will be presented next Tuesday.