BC Ferries is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Baynes Sound Connector.

The cable ferry serves the Buckley Bay-Denman Island run and Captain Jamie Marshall says it’s provided over 10,000 sailings.

Marshall notes that although the ferry has done a fantastic job serving the route, the company has no plans to add other cable ferries to its fleet anytime soon.

Marshall adds the ferry consumes 50% less fuel than the previous vessel and has an on-time performance rate of 97.6%.