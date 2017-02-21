The PARTY program is running in Powell River this week.

Fire Chief Terry Peters says the program is aimed at educating teens on the consequences of dangerous driving. He says the demonstration for Grade 11 students begins with a vehicle and follows the process of what would happen after a crash.

Peters says the program is about teaching young drivers to make smart choices while behind the wheel, especially focused on the dangers of distracted driving.

He says the message they want students to take away is when you’re behind the wheel, driving should be the only thing you’re doing.