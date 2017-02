The city of Powell River is doing a review of its sewer parcel tax.

A panel will hear from property owners if they have concerns about the sewer frontage tax. Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Day says there’s four areas the panel will look at.

Day says this annual review is a chance for the city to make sure the information it has on file is accurate.

Day says if you believe there is an issue with your frontage tax, you should contact the city. The deadline to file a complaint is March 13th.