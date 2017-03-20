The city of Powell River is marking World Poetry Day on Tuesday, March 21st.

Mayor Dave Formosa says the idea to promote poetry like this came from Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “…4 or 5 years ago, he wrote to a number of Mayors in the country and suggested that he wanted to have city councils [actually] proclaim National Poetry Month and World Poetry Day…”, says Formosa.

Formosa notes the city gladly supports the initiative. April is National Poetry Month, and as part of the celebrations, local poets will read their works at the start of select Powell River council meetings in council chambers.

Formosa says this is just another great way to promote the ever-growing arts community in Powell River and across Canada.